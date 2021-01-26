‘Male version’ of Liza Soberano? This Thai actor agrees they look alike

Thai actor Luke Plowden and Filipino actress Liza Soberano resemble each other, according to fans comparing their photos on social media. Instagram: @lukevoyage/ Star Cinema

MANILA — Liza Soberano, widely regarded as one of local showbiz’s most beautiful faces, may just have found her “male version” in an actor from a Southeast Asian neighbor.

On Tuesday, Thai actor Luke Plowden tagged Soberano in a tweet that includes their photos side by side.

“Hi @lizasoberano, I’ve heard from many Filipino fans that I kinda look like a male version of you, I guess I can see that,” he wrote, with the thinking face emoji.

Hi @lizasoberano , I've heard from many Filipino fans that I kinda look like a male version of you, I guess I can see that 🤔 pic.twitter.com/Ta8rVkbMOl — Luke I. Plowden (@thelukevoyage) January 26, 2021

Going by the quick viral spread of Plowden’s tweet — it already had over 7,000 retweets and quote tweets, and some 30,000 reactions, as of writing — fans of both stars also saw the close resemblance.

Reactions to Plowden acknowledging the comparison spawned further side-by-side images of him and Soberano, with fans picking angles where their facial structures appear to match.

Soberano has not yet responded to Plowden’s tweet, as of writing.

Aside from their physical likeness, Plowden and Soberano have another similarity: being mixed-race. Soberano was born to a Filipino father and an American mother. Plowden, meanwhile, has said he is Japanese-American in a Twitter Q&A.

Plowden is an artist of GMMTV, the Thai production company behind the massive BL hit “2gether” and its sequel.

He is currently seen in the series “Wake Up Ladies: Very Complicated,” and is set to make his lead role debut in another series, “Oh My Boss,” this year.

Check out below other photos of Plowden from his Instagram page. Is he indeed the “male version” of Liza Soberano?