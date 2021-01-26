Janella Salvador shares 'best photo' of baby Jude

MANILA -- Actress Janella Salvador has posted a new snap showing her carrying her infant son Jude, her three-month old child with boyfriend, fellow Star Magic artist Markus Paterson.

"Best photo of my life," she wrote as the caption of the photo, which already had nearly 380,000 "likes" on Instagram.

Salvador and Paterson welcomed Jude on October 20, 2020.

The 22-year-old actress is now spending time with Paterson and their baby in United Kingdom, where she gave birth.

They revealed becoming parents to baby Jude in a vlog on their newly launched YouTube channel M & J early this month.

