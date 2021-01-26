Ivana Alawi surprises delivery riders with helmets, cash

MANILA – Ivana Alawi surprised a couple of delivery riders by giving them brand new helmets and cash prizes to recognize their hard work.

In her most recent vlog, Alawi said she was inspired to do this because she feels for those riders who get scammed.

“Yung reason talaga kung bakit ko ito ginagawa is because marami akong nakikita na scammer na mga tao na akala nila nakakatawa na pagtripan nila ang mga driver na nagpapakahirap magtrabaho,” she said.

“Maraming way na maglokohan kayo pero huwag mong pagtripan ang isang tao na nagtatrabaho ng marangal. Kaya ako, I’ll try to help in my own small way,” she added.

Alawi said she admires delivery riders because they have not stopped working despite the pandemic.

“Yung sobrang masisipag natin na mga drivers, kahit pandemic talagang bumabiyahe kayo para makapagpadala ng mga pagkain, ng mga delivery, mga orders namin. Salamat, saludo ako sa inyo,” she said.

Addressing those scamming them, the Kapamilya star said: “Stop it. Kung gusto niyong tumulong, tumulong kayo. Huwag kayong mangti-trip ng ibang tao by using their money, by making them sad. Kasi hindi niyo alam ang mga private buhay nila eh, may mga anak.”

At one point in her vlog, Alawi turned emotional when she saw how appreciative the riders were when they received their surprise.

Watch Alawi’s video below.

