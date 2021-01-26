Glaiza de Castro, fiance not in a hurry to get married

MANILA – After getting engaged last Christmas, Glaiza de Castro said she and her fiancé David Rainey are not in a hurry to tie the knot.

“Definitely hindi pa this year. It might not even be next year. Pero we’re not in a hurry to get married kasi sigurado naman kami sa isa’t isa,” she said, as reported by Push.

De Castro said the primary reason they are not in a rush to hold their wedding is because of the ongoing pandemic.

“For now, we’re really planning kung ano 'yung pinaka-beneficial sa lahat. Kasi since 'yung family niya ay nasa Ireland, 'yung family ko nandito. Iniisip namin kung paano sila magtatagpo na hindi sila mag-wo-worry sa pag-ta-travel,” she said.

While they await for travel restrictions to ease up, de Castro said they will just continue to make plans for their special day.

“Hopefully with the vaccine rolling out in the UK, dito soon hopefully, baka mas magkaroon ng linaw 'yung mga restrictions when it comes to traveling. So ngayon nasa planning stage pa lang kami at since I just got back, trabaho muna,” she said.

One month since Rainey’s proposal, de Castro said she is still on cloud nine as she did not expect her boyfriend’s proposal.

“Hindi ko in-expect na pagpunta ko dun sa UK, he’s been planning for the proposal. Kinausap niya 'yung parents ko, kinausap niya 'yung mga sisters na hindi niya sinabi sa mga magulang niya. Pero it was just on my third day nung nag-propose siya at hanggang ngayon surreal pa rin 'yung pakiramdam ko,” she said.

In September, de Castro and Rainey celebrated their anniversary as a couple, although apart from each other due to the travel restrictions imposed by the coronavirus pandemic.

At that time, de Castro said she’s been dealing with separation anxiety as she and Rainey had been apart for several months already.

She, however, appreciated how Rainey surprises her by constantly finding ways to be there for her though not physically.

