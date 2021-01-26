Aljur Abrenica pays tribute to wife Kylie on her birthday

MANILA -- Actor Aljur Abrenica took to social media to to greet his wife, actress Kylie Padilla, on her birthday.

"To my strong willed, witty, stubborn, sarcastic and loving partner. You’re amazing at whatever you do. A loving mom, an inspiring artist, humanitarian and an understanding wife that’s why I love you very much. May it be a significant birthday ever for you. Happy birthday, mahal," Abrenica wrote in an Instagram post on Monday.

Padilla then thanked her husband in the comment section of his post.

The celebrity couple tied the knot in December 2018 after a year-long engagement. They have two children, 3-year-old Alas Joaquin and Axl Romeo, who turned a year old last month.



