Why Krystl Ball, Kei Kurosawa took on 'GL' roles on 'Zoomers'

Krystl Ball and Kei Kurosawa. Photo by Josiah Antonio, ABS-CBN News.

MANILA — For Krystl Ball and Kei Kurosawa, they could not pass up the chance to embrace a girls' love (GL) storyline in their youth-oriented series, "Zoomers."

Speaking to reporters, Kurosawa explained that the LGBT community has a special place in her heart.

"Dream role ko po talaga ang mag-star in a GL show or movie kasi I'm very close to the LGBT community. They really have a huge part in my heart," she said.

For Ball, it is always imperative to grab opportunities while they are still open.

"I didn't think twice. I saw the opportunity and I took it kasi alam ko, there's no bad thing on taking on the opportunities or trying them out kasi hindi mo alam kung saan ka ba pupunta or what other opportunities will open up," the actress said.

"I really took the opportunity, I took the chance and I'm so happy kasi I'm here now and I'm so grateful, I'm so happy na I learned so much. Hopefully po, soon. There will be more workshops for me," she added.

While there has been a bigger spotlight on queer stories recently, Kurosawa believes that there is plenty of space for more queer narratives in Philippine media.

"Growing up din kasi, I've been consuming same sex romance books, movies, and shows and usually kasi from that time na ginawa 'yung mga shows and content na 'yun, it's from a timeline na hindi pa masyadong normalized ang same sex romance," she said.

"Now that we're in 2024, parang it's time naman na we show representation for the LGBT community in terms of a light-hearted romance kasi deserve rin nila 'yun," she added.

With 10 episodes, "Zoomers" will air weekdays at 10:15 p.m. after "Can't Buy Me Love" via Kapamilya Channel, Kapamilya Online Live, A2Z, TV5 and The Filipino Channel.

