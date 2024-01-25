Watch more News on iWantTFC

MANILA -- The '80s pop band The Jets opened ABS-CBN's noontime program "It's Showtime" on Thursday.

The Tongan-American family band performed their classic hit "You Got It All" for the madlang people.

The Jets are now in Manila for a two-night concert on January 26 and 27 at the Newport Performing Arts Theater.

The Jets previously staged their anniversary concert at the Araneta Coliseum in November 2015.

They are behind the hits like "Crush on You," "You Got It All," "Make It Real," and many more.