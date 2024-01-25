SB19's Japan concert has new date

MANILA -- After getting postponed, the SB19 concert in Japan has a new date.

On Instagram, 1Z Entertainment announced that the Pinoy-pop supergroup will finally hold their show at Japan Pavilion, Tokorozawa Sakura Town on April 29 at 6 p.m.

Tickets bought for SB19's December 9, 2023 show will be honored on April 29.

"We sincerely apologize for the prolonged wait and any inconvenience caused by the postponement of PAGTATAG! World Tour: Japan. Your patience has been truly appreciated. We are thrilled to announce that the much anticipated event is finally happening on April 29! Tickets from December 9 remain valid, and we can’t wait to provide you with an unforgettable experience. Thank you for your understanding, and we look forward to celebrating this long-awaited moment together on April 29. For tickets and other concerns, please direct your inquiries to japan.pagtatagtickets@gmail.com," the caption read.

It was last December when the group announced that they're rescheduling the PAGTATAG! World Tour: Japan.

In October 2023, SB19 announced that it will bring its "Pagtatag" tour to Singapore, Japan, Thailand, and Dubai.

SB19, which was formed in 2019, is known for the hits "Go Up," "What?" and the current hit "Gento" which had even Korean idols doing the TikTok craze.

