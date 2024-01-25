MANILA -- "It's Showtime" co-host Ryan Bang marked the birthday of his girlfriend Paola Huyong at Coldplay's concert in the Philippines over the weekend.

On Instagram, Bang uploaded a series of reels showing him and his girlfriend enjoying the concert of the popular British rock band.

"Kahit hindi ko masyado alam yung lyrics, I will always go to concerts as long as I’m with you! Happy birthday, mi amor," Bang captioned his post.

Last December, Bang shared his gratitude for his answered prayers, and for having his "best Christmas" as he posted a photo of him with his parents and Huyong.

Bang has already introduced Huyong to his family in Korea last year.

