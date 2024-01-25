No concrete career plans yet for Bimb, says manager

Kris Aquino and son Bimb. Photo from Aquino's Instagram page

MANILA -- Netizens were abuzz after Kris Aquino revealed that her youngest son Bimb needs to work to help her with her medical bills.

In one of Aquino's replies to a comment posted by one of the handlers of Cornerstone Management, Tin Calawod, in one of her current medical status updates, the TV host said her medical bills are getting "higher and higher."

This photo taken in June 2023 shows (L-R) Jeff Vadillo, vice president of Cornerstone Entertainment Inc., Erickson Raymundo, president of Cornerstone Entertainment Inc., Bimb, Boy Abunda (guardian of Bimb during the June 2023 meeting) and Cristine Calawod, handler of Cornerstone Entertainment Inc. Photo courtesy of Erickson Raymundo

ABS-CBN News reached out to Erickson Raymundo, the head of Cornerstone Management and he did confirm that there had been a discussion before on handling Bimb's career.

As to what exactly Bimb will be venturing into showbusiness -- whether hosting, acting, dancing, singing or other forms of entertainment -- everything is still up in the air.

"We had a meeting with Bimb the last time he was here pero wala pa concrete plan," Raymundo said.

Also, he reaffirmed that Cornerstone will be the one managing, handling and negotiating for whatever Bimb decides to pursue.

"Hinabilin naman ni Kris," he added.

In Aquino's comments, she emphasized that she wants Bimb to carry only his first name. "He’ll stay as Bimb. No last name, like Drake."

Cornerstone and Bimb had an initial meeting about his career plans in June last year.

According to Aquino, there's a possibility that Bimb might return to the Philippines after her 52nd birthday on February 14.

Related videos:

Watch more News on iWantTFC