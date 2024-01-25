Korean singer Whee In. Photo: @whee_inthemood/Instagram



Filipino MooMoos are in for a treat as Whee In of K-pop vocal powerhouse Mamamoo is set to return to the Philippines in April for a solo concert.

On its X (formerly Twitter) page, THE L1VE LABEL said the 28-year-old singer would embark on her first concert tour "Whee In The Mood."

The tour includes a stop in Manila on April 13, although details regarding the local show have yet to be announced.

[#WheeIn]

2024 Whee In 1ST WORLD TOUR :

WHEE IN THE MOOD [BEYOND]



🦋 IN ASIA

- 2024.03.26 (TUE) : HONGKONG

- 2024.04.06 (SAT) : BANGKOK

- 2024.04.13 (SAT) : MANILA

- 2024.04.20 (SAT) : TAIPEI

- 2024.05.01 (WED) : TOKYO#휘인 #WheeIn_1ST_WORLD_TOUR#WHEE_IN_THE_MOOD pic.twitter.com/6HlNn1RDGJ — THEL1VE_OFFICIAL (@THEL1VE_LABEL) January 24, 2024

The tour will start with a two-day show in Seoul in February before moving to other Asian cities, including Hong Kong, Bangkok, Taipei and Tokyo.

Last year, Whee In dropped her first full-length album "IN the mood."

Whee In, whose real name is Jung Whee-in, previously visited the country in February 2023 for the Manila leg of Mamamoo's "My Con" tour at the Araneta Coliseum.

For more news and features on K-pop, K-drama, and K-stars, visit the Hallyu Corner microsite.