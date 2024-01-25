Filipino MooMoos are in for a treat as Whee In of K-pop vocal powerhouse Mamamoo is set to return to the Philippines in April for a solo concert.
On its X (formerly Twitter) page, THE L1VE LABEL said the 28-year-old singer would embark on her first concert tour "Whee In The Mood."
The tour includes a stop in Manila on April 13, although details regarding the local show have yet to be announced.
The tour will start with a two-day show in Seoul in February before moving to other Asian cities, including Hong Kong, Bangkok, Taipei and Tokyo.
Last year, Whee In dropped her first full-length album "IN the mood."
Whee In, whose real name is Jung Whee-in, previously visited the country in February 2023 for the Manila leg of Mamamoo's "My Con" tour at the Araneta Coliseum.
