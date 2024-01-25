LOOK: Pauleen Luna introduces second baby Thia

MANILA (UPDATE) -- Actress-host Pauleen Luna on Thursday finally introduced her second child with husband, veteran actor-host Vic Sotto, via a social media post.

On Instagram, Luna shared photos of their adorable baby girl, Thia Marceline, who was born on January 23.

"Thia Marceline Sotto aka Mochi. January 23, 2024 8.2 lbs Thank you for all your prayers and well wishes!" Luna captioned her post.

Luna told ABS-CBN News that she underwent a Cesarean section for the delivery. Both mother and baby are in good health.

Last Monday, Luna uploaded her "last pregnant selfie" and admitted being sentimental.

She also shared her message to her first daughter, Talitha, 6, stressing that she will always be "mommy's first." Luna also thanked Sotto, her "ever supportive and loving husband."

Luna and Sotto celebrated their 12th year as a couple last November. With report from Gretchen Fullido, ABS-CBN News



