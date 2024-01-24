Laurenti Dyogi on 'Zoomers': Lagi tayong tumataya sa bago

ABS-CBN.

MANILA — With the new youth-oriented show "Zoomers," ABS-CBN executive Laurenti Dyogi recalled how they always bet on new talents that he believes will later on lead the entertainment industry.

"Lagi naman tayong tumataya sa bago, importanteng tumataya ka sa bago, lagi namang ang future ng industriya ay nasa mga bago kasi it's a cycle," Dyogi told reporters.

"Later on, sila na 'yung sila na 'yung (pointing up) ... Matagal 'yung proseso, hindi siya bagong-bago. Akala niyo lang fresh pero ang haba ng proseso nila to get to this project," he addded.

Dyogi explained why they also showed the casting process of the show as a reminder to see how rigorous choosing a cast for a show is.

"Importante 'yung madaanan nila 'yung proseso na hindi ganoon kadali mag-cast. Hindi porke may project, ika-cast ka lang baga, kailangan maramdaman nila na you have to work for it eh," Dyogi said.

"Tsaka minsan kapag bago, we make sure na tama 'yung ibibigay naming role, lalo na ngayon, diba, it's a make or break, one opportunity could be your last opportunity. Importante sa amin as a creative team na we give them the right role, may chemistry din kasing binubuo eh lalo na kapag love story," he added.

"Mayroon 'yang physical compatibility, may personality compatibility, hindi siya basta-basta. Hindi madali 'yung casting process pero maganda siyang proseso para na rin sa mga tao behind the scenes. There should be much respect in the casting process kasi doon tataas 'yung level ng competence mo eh."

With 10 episodes, "Zoomers" will air weekdays at 10:15 p.m. after "Can't Buy Me Love" via Kapamilya Channel, Kapamilya Online Live, A2Z, TV5 and The Filipino Channel.

RELATED VIDEO: