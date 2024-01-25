Kapamilya stars to join Iloilo's Dinagyang festival

MANILA -- Several Kapamilya stars are set to join this year's Dinagyang festival in Iloilo City this weekend.

Among those who are expected to grace the event are Kim Chiu, Paulo Avelino and JM de Guzman of "Linlang: The Teleserye Version," Maris Racal and Anthony Jennings of "Can't Buy Me Love," and Andrea Brillantes and Kyle Echarri of "Senior High."

The ABS-CBN stars will be joining Dinagyang Kapamilya Karavan on Sunday, January 28, at Festive Walk Mall, Iloilo City.

"Senior High" aired its final episode last January 19, while "Linlang: The Teleserye Vesion" has premiered last January 22.

"Can't Buy Me Love" with its lead stars Donny Pangilinan and Belle Mariano airs on Kapamilya Channel, Kapamilya Online Live, Jeepney TV, TFC, iWantTFC, Netflix, A2Z, and TV5.

