K-pop star Sunmi to perform at launch event in Taguig

MANILA -- South Korean singer Sunmi will perform at the Samsung Galaxy AI Festival in Bonifacio Global City, Taguig on Saturday.

The K-pop star, known for her hits "Gashina" and "Siren," will headline the event, which is also Samsung Philippines' launch party for the new Galaxy S24 series.

Filipino band Lola Amour, musical artist CRWN and R&B artist Jess Connelly will also perform at the main show, starting at 6 p.m.

Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray will also grace the event.

Aside from the performances, visitors can also enjoy various experiential zones to learn more about the S24 series' new features.

The Samsung Galaxy AI Festival is happening from January 27 to 28 at 5th Avenue in BGC, Taguig.