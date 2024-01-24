How TayNew, OffGun maintain chemistry with new shows

Thai actors Tay Tawan, New Thitipoom, Off Jumpol, and Gun Atthaphan. ABS-CBN.

MANILA — Known to be some of the first acts in the Thai boys' love (BL) scene, actors Tay Tawan, New Thitipoom, Off Jumpol, and Gun Atthaphan, shared what they felt is the key for their chemistry to still be felt by their viewers.

From their series "Dark Blue Kiss," Tay and New belong to the so-called "holy trinity" of the Thai BL series along with Off and Gun for "Theory of Love" and Singto Prachaya and Krist Perawat for both "Sotus" and "Sotus S."

Off and Gun are currently starring in their new series "Cooking Crush" after the success of "Not Me" in 2022 while Tay and New returned as a love team with the Thai adaptation of "Cherry Magic," which also started streaming last December and gained them new fans.

For Gun, it was difficult to take on a light role with "Cooking Crush" as he was used to heavy drama scenes with Off.

"The previous series was very stressful for me but right now the role is quite light and a lot of comedy," Gun told ABS-CBN News in an interview.

"For me, I have to adjust a lot because I'm not a person that have a sense of humor but for (Off), he has a sense of humor so for him it's easy to make a joke or have some fun," he added.

Off didn't have a hard time as he is naturally funny: "I don't have to adjust anything because look at my face, my face is very cute, so it's really suitable for me to be in this role and I'm very happy to be in this role."

With a Japanese series adaptation already shown in 2020, Tay said that he is confident that they were able to give a Thai flare to their show.

"We still based it on the story of the manga but we showed it with a Thai version," he said.

New echoed Tay's sentiments noting that they were able to incorporate the country's culture like Songkran.

"We still based it in the Thai version but in here we want to show more about Thai tradition in the tradition like Songkran. So we showed our Thai tradition in this series," he said.

While it took years for them to return on-screen together, Tay felt that fans were still able to resonate with them as they also witnessed how they are still close off-screen.

"It is not only what we performed in the series but it is because we are close and we usually go together and when we are together we have a lot of like positive energy and is a lot of fun together. This made the fans really love us," Tay said.

"It is not just only the series that the fans can follow us, it is our lifestyle also that the fans can follow us," he added.

With some fans following them for years, Off expressed his gratitude for their support.

"We have a very good energy when we are together and I'm very happy that the fans follow us since we didn't know anything and now we improve a lot and we really grow together," he said.

"For the fans, we have been together for 8 years already and thank you everyone for still being with us."

Thai BL series such as "Dark Blue Kiss," "Theory Of Love" and "Not Me" are available for streaming on iWantTFC and GMMTV's YouTube page.