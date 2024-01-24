Harvey Bautista, Criza Taa glad to finally get lead roles with 'Zoomers'

Harvey Bautista and Criza Taa. Photo by Josiah Antonio, ABS-CBN News.

MANILA — From starting their careers at a young age, Harvey Bautista and Criza Taa are glad to finally take on lead roles with "Zoomers."

"It felt like, for me like, we had to celebrate the fact na nakuha namin 'yung five major roles kasi it really is a big deal na pinagkakatiwalaan kami nina Direk Lauren, Direk Ted, Direk Chad with this resposibility na leading this show na 'G-mik' of this generation," Bautista, a former "Goin' Bulilit" star told reporters.

"For the longest time, everytime haharap ako sa camera, everytime mago-audition ako mayroon laging nakatanim sa puso ko na kailan kaya 'yung time ko, kailan kaya 'yung akin, kailan kaya darating 'to," Criza Taa said.

"Marami akong ganoong questions sa sarili ko so nung time na sinabi sa akin ni Direk and nung time na na-realize ko na 'oh my gosh talaga bang pinagkakatiwalaan nila ako rito kay Hope' wala akong ibang naramdaman kundi eagerness na mabigay kung ano 'yung dapat mabigay ko sa character kung ano po 'yung hinihingi and ano po 'yung kailangan," she added.

After her grandmother passed away, Taa, a former contestant of "Pinoy Big Brother," was still eager to take on new milestones on her life.

"Mayroon akong kaunting sadness, hindi ko alam bakit pero kasi habang naiisip ko na okay na sa akin na si Hope, gagawin ko na si Hope, nalungkot ako kasi na wala na rito si Lola and hindi niya na mapapanood na, 'Ma, ito na finally bida na ako' kasi hindi ko lang 'to dream, dream namin 'tong dalawa," Taa said.

"The fact that she's not here anymore, hindi niya nakikita kung gaano kasaya 'yung face ko, kung gaano kasaya 'yung aura ko, that a little bit sad pero alam ko naman na nanonood siya up there."

With 10 episodes, "Zoomers" will air weekdays at 10:15 p.m. after "Can't Buy Me Love" via Kapamilya Channel, Kapamilya Online Live, A2Z, TV5 and The Filipino Channel.

RELATED VIDEO: