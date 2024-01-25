Gigil is back: 'Linlang' teleserye pilot a hit

MANILA -- The gigil fever is back!

Kapamilya stars Kim Chiu, Paulo Avelino, and JM De Guzman continue to make waves online after “Linlang: The Teleserye Version” premiered last Monday, January 22.

The pilot episode scored multiple trending topics on social media and hit 367,069 live concurrent views on Kapamilya Online Live.

The “Linlang fever” has reached a whole new level of "gigil" as netizens continue to flood social media to rave about the never-before-seen scenes of the Kapamilya primetime series.

In a social media post, Dreamscape Entertainment reported that the Wednesday's episode of "Linlang: The Teleserye Version"

peaked at 343,636 concurrent viewers.

Meanwhile, Ruby Ruiz, one of the main cast members of "Linlang" recently made headlines as she attended the premiere night of Amazon Prime Video's "Expats," where she stars alongside Hollywood actress Nicole Kidman.

On Instagram. Ruiz thanked her "Linlang" family for the support.

“Linlang: The Teleserye Version” airs weeknights at 8:45 PM after “FPJ’s Batang Quiapo” on Kapamilya Channel, A2Z, TV5, iWantTFC, and Kapamilya Online Live on ABS-CBN Entertainment’s YouTube channel and Facebook page.

