Belle Mariano reflects on music journey with 'And Solemn'

MANILA — From serenading her family members with songs from a karaoke machine as a child, actress Belle Mariano reflected on her music journey with her new album "And Solemn."

“I started with acting. But growing up I used to sing a lot sa videoke, I was like 'why not try singing?' I really enjoyed it. I enjoy entertaining people,” Mariano explained in an interview with ABS-CBN, Wednesday afternoon.

In July, the “Can’t Buy Me Love” actress filled out all the seats at the New Frontier Theater for her "Beloved" concert. Mariano is hoping to likewise sell out the tickets for her “The Solemn Album Launch” at the SM City North Edsa Skydome this January 27, Saturday.

“The biggest challenge for me when I had a concert in New Frontier was how to hold my tears. It was so emotional for me. The day before, I tried na i-iyak na lahat pero hindi kinaya,” Mariano admitted.

“Sana samahan niyo ulit ako. I'm so nervous but I am so excited as well ... Marami pasabog na aabangan,” she added.

Mariano promises to captivate fans with the debut live performances of her upcoming album “And Solemn,” which will drop on the same day at the event.

“And Solemn” is the second installment of Belle’s two-part record produced by StarPop label head Roque “Rox” Santos. The piece following “Somber” will feature five new tracks including her collaboration with Ben&Ben titled “Autumn.”

“We did ito all at once. While we were choosing and writing the songs, I really wanted tell the story of how a person gets through life, all of us, for me at least I go through somber muna. Supposedly, we were going to release it all together. But mas maiintindihan concept if hiwalay. Mas maganda pagka-deliver ng message,” Mariano said.

According to the "Bugambilya" singer, "And Solemn" was orchestrated by a world-class team. She, however, stressed she made sure to riff her own sound and weave her signature style into each note.

“It was such a fun journey to be able to sing songs composed by amazing artists. I am really grateful they are a huge part of this journey. It is very collaborative. It was a team work,” Mariano said.

“Creating this album, kasi ang gagaling ng nagsulat. So, pag binibigyan ng rough demo, I had to put my own flavor and taste. Si Ate KZ, siyempre may pressure iyon. It was a good challenge for me. Super saya niya," she added.

Mariano invited fans to reflect on their own personal journey through “And Solemn,” which she aimed to be symphony of comfort and inspiration. More than striking a chord with the listeners, she hopes the album will harmonize with their triumph and struggles.

“I want it to be healing. I see music as art. People listen to it, you feel different things, visualize different things, I hope they can feel the mix of emotions,” she explained.

"I really don’t forget na after those hardships there is something to look forward to. Finally, we are here, the solemn part, I made sure it will be relatable for everyone.”

Whether she is standing in front of a camera, crooning in recording studio or stepping into a live stage, more than being a performer, Mariano defined herself as a storyteller — seeking to weave narratives that resonate a meaningful messages of grit and strength.

“Both platforms, acting and singing, I would like to inspire other people. I want to put out songs that are empowering,” she said. “I hope I can deliver the message I want to the audience.”

Mariano, who once could only imagine being a popstar with a videoke mic in hand, strives to encourage little dreamers to claim the center stage in whatever craft they choose, echoing her own journey. Mariano envisions her story as a testament that a single spark of passion can burgeon into an enduring flame.

“I want to make little girls believe it is possible and never stop dreaming. I was once just a fiery rose, who wanted to do all these things. It is never too late for you,” she said.

"I hope you continue to reach for your dreams and never stop dreaming. Let’s go through these journey together and reach all these dreams together.”

