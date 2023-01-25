PGT’s Power Duo enters 'America’s Got Talent: All Stars' finals

Watch more News on iWantTFC

Contemporary dancers from the Philippines Power Duo booked a grand finals ticket on “America’s Got Talent: All Stars.”

In a video released on YouTube, the duo of Jervin and Anjanette Minor, who won “Pilipinas Got Talent Season 5,” entered the finals after winning the super fans vote.

The real-life couple wowed the judges with their impressive routine – a mix of aerial and floor dancing – to the tune of “You Are The Reason.”

Power Duo almost flawlessly executed their difficult stunts -- a major factor in winning "PGT" in 2016 -- much to the delight of the crowd.

“I love you, two,” Simon Cowell told the Filipino dancers.

We also want to share our success to our Philippines got talent Judges who really believe in our talent from the start.



Sir Robin Padilla (@marieltpadilla ) the who gave us golden buzzer @143redangel Sir FMG & MEME @vicegandako &sa lahat po ng bumubuo ng PILIPINAS GOT TALENT 😭 https://t.co/2TnWhABsrg — POWER DUO (@PowerDuoJAVIN) January 24, 2023

The couple extended their gratitude to the "PGT" judges Vice Ganda, Robin Padilla, Angel Locsin, and Freddie M. Garcia, for believing in them from the start.

“We also want to share our success to our ‘Pilipinas Got Talent’ judges who really believe in our talent from the start,” they said in a tweet.

After winning the country’s contest, Power Duo also secured third place in “Asia’s Got Talent” in 2019.

RELATED VIDEO