Panic! At The Disco will disband after its February and March concert tour dates, the group’s frontman Brendon Urie (middle-front) announced on Tuesday. Instagram: @panicatthedisco



The US pop-rock band Panic! At The Disco “will be no more,” its frontman Brendon Urie announced Tuesday, along with confirmation that he is set to become a first-time father.

“Well, it’s been a hell of a journey,” Urie wrote in a statement released across the group’s social media pages.

“Growing up in Vegas I could’ve never imagined where this life would take me. So many places all over the world, and all the friends we’ve made along the way,” he said.

“But sometimes a journey must end for a new one to begin.”

First formed in 2004, Panic! At The Disco has had numerous iterations over the years, with Urie staying on as the lone original member after the departure of drummer Spencer Smith in 2015.

As the band produced mega-hits like “High Hopes” and “I Write Sins Not Tragedies,” among others, Urie also pursued a solo music career.

In his announcement of the disbandment on Tuesday, Urie shared a personal milestone which, he said, was a factor in the decision to bring an end to Panic! At The Disco.

“We’ve been trying to keep it to ourselves, though some of you may have heard.. Sarah and I are expecting a baby very soon! The prospect of being a father and getting to watch my wife become a mother is both humbling and exciting. I look forward to this next adventure,” he wrote.

“That said, I am going to bring this chapter of my life to an end and put my focus and energy on my family, and with that Panic! At The Disco will be no more.”

Addressing the band’s legion of followers, Urie expressed gratitude for their “immense support over the years.”

“I’ve sat here trying to come up with the perfect way to say this and I truly can’t put into words how much it has meant to us. Whether you’ve been here since the beginning or are just finding us, it has been a pleasure to not only share the stage with so many talented people but also share our time with you,” he said.

Before formally disbanding, Panic! At The Disco will have “one last run,” Urie said, referring to the February and March schedules of its concert tour “Viva Las Vengeance” in Europe.

“I love you. I appreciate you. Thank you for existing,” Urie wrote.