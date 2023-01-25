Raymond Gutierrez took to Instagram to share some snaps of his birthday trip to Paris, France with his partner, Rob William.

According to Gutierrez, their first date also happened during his birthday last year.

“We had our first date on my birthday last year and spending it with you again this year in Paris has been truly special. Thank you @rob.williamm,” he said in the caption.

In 2022, Gutierrez introduced his boyfriend on Instagram, in time for the Pride Month celebrations – a month after he came out as gay.

He also shared in a vlog last year about his struggle to come out, knowing that he grew up in a family of celebrities and acknowledging being afraid to embarrass his family.

“Our generation, it wasn't really for us. Now, it's so celebrated,” Gutierrez said.

He first spoke about his sexuality to a new friend, because it was easier than talking to his long-time buddies. Gutierrez then went on to come out to his closest friends, such as Georgina Wilson.

“The people you think will not support you, will actually support you the hardest,” he said.

