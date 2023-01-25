Filipino actress Dolly De Leon in 'Triangle of Sadness' as Abigail. Screenshot from TBA Studios’ YouTube channel.

MANILA — "This is really bad."

Filipino fans had the same reaction after Dolly De Leon was not included in the list of nominees for Best Supporting Actress for her performance in "Triangle of Sadness" in the 95th Academy Awards announced Tuesday.

JUST IN: Filipina actress Dolly De Leon fails to get a nod in the Best Supporting Actress category of the 95th Academy Awards for her role in the film "Triangle of Sadness." Screenshot from TBA Studios’ YouTube channel. | @ABSCBNNews pic.twitter.com/yvtgXW7njv — Josiah Antonio (@josiahvantonio) January 24, 2023

De Leon was expected to get the nod in the category but lost out to Angela Bassett for “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” Jamie Lee Curtis and Stephanie Hsu for “Everything Everywhere All At Once,” Hong Chau for “The Whale,” and Kerry Condon for “The Banshees of Inisherin.”

Glad that Triangle of Sadness did as well as I suspected it would, though it makes Dolly de Leon’s miss in Supporting Actress especially cruel. — Guy Lodge (@GuyLodge) January 24, 2023

It was a bad dream right this isn't reality. Because what is this line-up without THE Dolly De Leon 😭 — clotho OR2 is coming (@clotholovesliv) January 25, 2023

Dolly de Leon should have been nominated after carrying the entire 2nd half of the film — lily (@jamescedie) January 25, 2023

The Palme d'Or-winning film, however, got nods for Best Picture, Best Director, and Best Original Screenplay.

With its success, film critic Guy Lodge expected De Leon to get a nomination as well.

"Glad that 'Triangle of Sadness' did as well as I suspected it would, though it makes Dolly de Leon’s miss in Supporting Actress especially cruel," Lodge said in a tweet.

"All the 'Triangle of Sadness' nominations without mother Dolly De Leon just feels so wrong," a fan said.

"It was a bad dream right this isn't reality. Because what is this line-up without THE Dolly De Leon," another netizen added.

Dolly de Leon for El Tocuyo Oscar!!! Eme. Tbf, there are many favorites that got left out in the nominations. We're still very proud of you, Mommy Dolly. You're the Captain.#Oscars2023 #OscarsNominations2023 pic.twitter.com/PVmHg8MOTn — Mark (@akosibluethree) January 24, 2023

To the one and only, Dolly de Leon. We put up a good fight. You raised Filipino excellence at the world stage. We’re so proud of you. May you get all the roles worthy of your talent!



You are the TRIANGLE OF HAPPINESS. Congratulations for this performance. #dollydeleon pic.twitter.com/DxXOTQCUPA — Vince (@vincentlao18) January 24, 2023

While some were shocked by the snub, others were still all praises to De Leon and the film for propelling her to international acclaim.

"To the one and only, Dolly de Leon. We put up a good fight. You raised Filipino excellence at the world stage. We’re so proud of you. May you get all the roles worthy of your talent! You are the TRIANGLE OF HAPPINESS. Congratulations for this performance," a netizen said.

"Dolly de Leon for El Tocuyo Oscar!!! Eme. Tbf, there are many favorites that got left out in the nominations. We're still very proud of you, Mommy Dolly. You're the Captain," another fan added.

The 2023 Oscars ceremony will be held on March 13.

Despite the Oscar snub, de Leon and her supporters still have reason to celebrate, following her nominations in the equivalent categories of the British Academy Film Awards (BAFTA) and the United States' Golden Globe Awards. Angela Bassett clinched the latter trophy early this month.

In “Triangle of Sadness,” de Leon played Abigail, a toilet cleaner at a luxury yacht who, thanks to her skills, becomes the leader figure among the mega-privileged passengers when they get stranded on an island.

Since the Cannes premiere of "Triangle of Sadness," de Leon has been earning non-stop raves from film pundits, winning the supporting-role categories of the Los Angeles Film Critics Association, North Dakota Film Society Awards, and most recently, Guldbagge Awards.

Countless doors have also opened for de Leon, a stage veteran who had mostly been known for her supporting roles on the small and big screens. For one, she signed up with a US talent agency in mid-2022, and is expected to essay more international roles.

RELATED VIDEO: