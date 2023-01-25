Blackpink's Lisa achieves 3 more Guinness World Records

K-pop girl group Blackpink member Lalisa Manobal has achieved new milestones as a solo artist, Guinness World Records announced Tuesday.

Guinness World Records confirmed that Lisa achieved three more record titles to add to her collection. These include first solo K-pop winner at the MTV Video Music Awards and first solo K-pop winner at the MTV Europe Music Awards.

At the MTV Video Music Awards (VMAs), "Lisa came first in the category of Best K-pop Video; an award which had been exclusively won by BTS since it's introduction in 2019."

"BLACKPINK as a whole also won an award for Best Metaverse Performance for their performance of new single 'Ready For Love' in the video game PUBG [PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds] Mobile, gaining an additional Guinness World Records title for being the first winners of the award," it said.

"As well as cleaning up at the MTV awards, Lisa has also been awarded the title of most followers on Instagram for a K-pop artist with 86.3 million followers as of January 19, 2023."

Current records held by the K-pop group include most subscribers for a band on YouTube as well as becoming the first K-pop group to reach No.1 on the UK albums chart (female) and the first K-pop group to reach No.1 on the US albums chart (female), Guinness World Records said.

In 2021, Lisa released her single "LaLisa" and become the most viewed YouTube music video by a solo artist in 24 hours with 73.6 million views.

