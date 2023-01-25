MANILA -- Actress Bangs Garcia and her husband Lloydi Birchmore are celebrating their 6th wedding anniversary.

Uploading a photo of them on Instagram, the actress shared her anniversary greeting for her husband.

"8 years together, 6 years married!!! Whaaaaat?! Where did time go?! Happy 6th Beach Wedding Anniversary today and Happy Church Wedding Anniversary yesterday, Hubbers! I love you even more today than yesterday! We certainly make a brilliant team.Cheers to our strong Birchmore bunch," she wrote.

Garcia and Birchmore tied the knot in Boracay in January 2017. It was their third wedding following a civil wedding in England and a secret church ceremony.

In December 2017, the couple welcomed their first child Amelia. Their second daughter Isabella was born in July 2020.

