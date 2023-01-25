After 5 years, Bailey May leaves Now United to go solo

Watch more News on iWantTFC

MANILA -- Bailey May on Wednesday announced that he is leaving the global pop group Now United to go solo.

According to May, "Odo," whose music video was released last week, will be his last song with Now United.

"This is like my last goodbye. Kasi gusto ko mag-pursue ng solo, limang taon ako na kasama sila. So pwede na ako, I want to go solo," he said on "Magandang Buhay."



"I feel like, hindi ba, different points of your life, you have dreams and aspirations and when you reached them, you have new ones. I am at that point na. I have new dreams na gusto ko abutin."

In a video uploaded on the official YouTube page of Now United on January 14, May confirmed that he is pursing a solo career. He also revealed that the global pop group will be searching for a new member in the Philippines.

May started his showbiz career when he joined "Pinoy Big Brother: 737" in 2015.

In 2017, he became part of Now United which was formed by Simon Fuller who famously created the reality TV phenomenon "American Idol" and managed the career of the Spice Girls.

Currently, May is one of the Filipino mentors of the reality talent search "Dream Maker."

Meanwhile, May also introduced his girlfriend Alice Lines to the public on the ABS-CBN morning program.

Lines, a British make-up artist, described May as a kind and sweet boyfriend.

"He is very kind. That's my favorite that he is very kind," she told "Magandang Buhay" host Melai Cantiveros.

"He used to buy me flowers all the time and I really like that," added Lines, who gamely played "compatibility" challenge with her boyfriend.

May earlier said that they met through his brother.



