MANILA—They may be hosts of rival noontime shows, but it appears to be all love between comedy superstar Vice Ganda and award-winning actor Paolo Ballesteros.

On Instagram on Sunday, Ballesteros shared a rare snap of them together, with the caption, “Ayun ang mga vukluh!”

The photo was taken in December 2021, when Vice Ganda hosted a queer acquaintance party for social media stars and emerging showbiz personalities, dubbed “The UnkabogaBall.”

Ballesteros posted the photo after Vice Ganda shared his YouTube vlog chronicling the grand event.

Through Instagram Stories, Vice Ganda also shared a similar snap of him with Ballesteros.

“Awra soonest! Yabyu!” Vice Ganda commented on Ballesteros’ post.

“Gow! Labya!” Ballesteros replied.

Vice Ganda and Ballesteros are long-time mainstays of “It’s Showtime” and “Eat Bulaga,” respectively, programs that air in the same time slot on ABS-CBN platforms and GMA-7.

