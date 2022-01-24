Home  >  Entertainment

Vice Ganda hosts queer acquaintance party 'The UnkabogaBALL 2021'

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jan 25 2022 01:23 AM | Updated as of Jan 25 2022 01:37 AM

Screenshots from Vice Ganda's YouTube channel.
Screenshots from Vice Ganda's YouTube channel.

MANILA—Comedian Vice Ganda revealed Sunday that he organized an acquaintance party "The UnkabogaBALL 2021" for queer artists at Okada last year.

In his latest vlog posted Monday, Vice Ganda said he wanted to meet queer artists in the Philippines — both established social media celebrities, and rising stars. 

"Nagsimula ito dahil may nakita akong picture na pinost ni Inah [Evans] na may kasama siyang mga baklang social media stars, mga baklang influencer tapos sabi ko kay Inah, gusto kong ma-meet ’yung mga baklang ’yan. Kaya sabi ko gusto kong magkaroon ng isang acquaintance party for me to be able to meet the new baklets in social media. ’Yung mga bagong social media stars, ’yung mga social media stars. Kasi ang dami-dami nang baklang stars ngayon. Nakakatuwa. I want to have that opportunity to meet them," Vice Ganda said.

"Ang dami-dami natin ngayon, dami-dami niyo ngayon pero hindi tayo magkakakilala lahat and I don’t think it’s a good thing that we all belong to the same community, nakikita natin ’yung mga mukha natin sa mga telepono natin kapag pumupunta tayo ng Tiktok, ’pag nanonood tayo ng YouTube pero personally hindi tayo magkakakilala."

The comedian said he wanted to create an avenue for queer people to be connected and be there for each other.

"I want to build a bridge to create a relationship amongst all of us. At ako katulad ko when I was starting in the industry, there were a lot of beautiful people, there were a lot of very supportive people who were there to guide me along the way pero I am so blessed na napapaligiran ako ng maraming tao na matatalino, mahuhusay, mababait na nag-ga-guide sa akin," he said.

"Sa dami nating ’to siguro ang saya nu’n na gina-guide natin ’yung isa’t isa para kung may natatapilok, may nangangarag. Imbes na bukod sa kino-call out, why not start a community that helps one another? Why not start a community that helps and supports each other?" 

During the event, Awra Briguela was hailed as the Unkabokable Star of the Night with Julia Fresh and Jake Galvez together with Martin De Leon as runners-up.

Here are the stars who attended the event:

Vice Ganda

Drag Race royalty Jiggly Caliente, Paolo Ballesteros, Kaladkaren

Miss Tras Global 2020 Mela Habijan

Dr. Hayden Kho and Dra. Vicki Belo

Argie Roquero

Macoy Dubs

GForce Jorge and Michael

Bakla Ng Taon members Joevin Catubig, Jerico Deleña, and George Condesa

Queen Pia Paolo

Jegs Chinel

IC Mendoza

Cedric Rosal

Matty Juniosa

Lucas Garcia

Enzo Almario

Zen Estrebillo

Jomar Yee

Inah Evans

Julia Fresh

Pepay

Iyah Minah

O Divas

Lady Gagita

Jake Galvez and Martin De Leon

Awra Briguela

Anton Diva

Tita Krissy Achino

Sassa Gurl

Pipay Kipay

Gaia Polyhymnia

TonTon Soriano

Orli Domingo

Kitty Montecarlo

Divine Tetay

Donita Nose

Negi

Petite

MC Muah

Lassy Marquez

Chad Kinis 

