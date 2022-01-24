Screenshot

MANILA—Actor Gerald Anderson revealed Monday that he wished he delivered the iconic line of Jake Cuenca in their 2009 teleserye "Tayong Dalawa".

In the "Isang Daan sa Pagtutulungan" donation drive for typhoon Odette victims, Anderson recalled how the line "Bok, walang talo-talo" was heard everywhere while their show was still airing.

"Alam mo nu’ng sumikat ’yung linya na ’yan, kasi kami magkasama ni Jake nu’n. Eh di ba magkatabi tayo sa [Philippine Military Academy] tapos naka-attention tayo, tapos sumikat ’yung linya na ’yun ‘Bok, walang talo-talo’ tapos biglang sumikat ’yung linya na ’yung kahit saan kami pumunta sabi ko sana ako na lang nagsabi nu’ng line na ’yan," Anderson said in jest. “Sana ako na lang nagsabi nu’n. Feeling ko mas may impact."

Asked if they have ever used it to anybody else, Cuenca said that he has since then associated the line to Anderson marking their closeness even after the show.

" ’Pag nakikita ko si Ge, naaalala ko talaga ’yung ‘Bok, walang talo-talo’. Kumbaga lingo na namin ni Ge ’yan, parang ’yung last time ko na nagamit baka parang pa-joke kay Gerald din," Cuenca said.

"Tayong Dalawa" follows the story of Dave played by Cuenca and JR played by Anderson who both have the same aspirations in career and love life only to find out that they have the same father.

