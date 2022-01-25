Photo from Columbia Pictures Philippines.

English actor Tom Holland said the action stunts he did for his new movie "Uncharted" were the hardest that he did so far.

"Uncharted" is set to open in Philippine theaters this February 23.

"With Uncharted, I was shooting stunts that are far bigger than anything I’ve done before," Holland, best known for his Spider-Man movies, said in a video released by Columbia Pictures Philippines on Monday.

In the clip, Holland revealed that it took them about 5 weeks in order to finish shooting one such sequence.

"The sequence when we’re flying out at the back of the plane in the boxes, I mean, we must have shot that for five weeks almost every day," Holland said.

"At times, I’ll be at a hundred feet in the air attached to a box spinning then I would basically hang on until it would throw me off and it was very scary but I think that level of fear just makes that scene that much more authentic. That’s the hardest action sequence I’ve ever made," he added.

Watch more on iWantTFC

"Uncharted" follows the story of street-smart thief Nathan Drake (Holland) who was recruited by treasure hunter Victor “Sully” Sullivan (Mark Wahlberg) to recover a fortune lost by Ferdinand Magellan 500 years ago.

The movie also stars Sophia Ali, Tati Gabrielle and Antonio Banderas.

It is directed by Ruben Fleischer and the screenplay was by Rafe Judkins and Art Marcum & Matt Holloway, while the screen story was by Rafe Judkins, based on the PlayStation video game by Naughty Dog.