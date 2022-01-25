@DamonAlbarn I was such a big fan of yours until I saw this. I write ALL of my own songs. Your hot take is completely false and SO damaging. You don’t have to like my songs but it’s really fucked up to try and discredit my writing. WOW. https://t.co/t6GyXBU2Jd — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) January 24, 2022



American singer-songwriter Taylor Swift on Tuesday blasted Blur lead singer Damon Albarn after he commented in an interview that she doesn't write her own songs.

"She doesn’t write her own songs," he said in an interview with the Los Angeles Times, after pop music critic Mikael Wood commented that Swift is "an excellent songwriter."

Wood promptly corrected him, adding that Swift "co-writes some of them," to which Albarn replied: "That doesn’t count. I know what co-writing is. Co-writing is very different to writing. I’m not hating on anybody, I’m just saying there’s a big difference between a songwriter and a songwriter who co-writes."

In a series of tweets, Swift said it is okay if Albarn doesn't like her songs but he should not discredit her craft as an artist.

"I was such a big fan of yours until I saw this. I write ALL of my own songs. Your hot take is completely false and SO damaging. You don’t have to like my songs but it’s really f**ked up to try and discredit my writing. WOW," Swift, who has won 11 Grammy awards, tweeted.

"PS I wrote this tweet all by myself in case you were wondering" she added.

Albarn later on apologized to Swift, claiming that his statement was reduced to clickbait.

"I totally agree with you. I had a conversation about songwriting and sadly it was reduced to clickbait. I apologize unreservedly and unconditionally. The last thing I would want to do is discredit your songwriting. I hope you understand," he said.

