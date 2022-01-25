John Arcilla in a scene from 'Reroute'

Musician Dan (Sid Lucero) and his girlfriend bank manager Trina (Cindy Miranda) were on their way to visit Dan's hometown town of Morinda. However, there was a roadblock on the main highway because of a military operation, so they were forced to take a long detour. Unfortunately, their car broke down on a remote road where there was no phone signal. Desperate, they asked help from a man who walked out from the woods.

The man, Gemo (John Arcilla), was a former military man who was now the caretaker of the private property where Dan's car broke down. He brought them to his house where he stayed with his wife Lala (Nathalie Hart) who nervously followed his every command. Gemo radioed for help, but there was no mechanic coming right away. Upon conversation over dinner, Gemo reacted oddly upon hearing Dan's full name.

Even without saying anything, John Arcilla's Gemo automatically evoked a palpable sense of danger the very first time he appeared onscreen carrying a dead animal on his shoulders. As Dan, Sid Lucero gave a very natural portrayal of a hot-headed slacker who was wont to take shortcuts. As Trina, Cindy Miranda, who had worked with Fajardo before in the sexy drama "Nerisa" (2021), further proved that she had acting talent to match her pretty face and body.

As seen in the trailer, there were sex scenes here but they were actually not needed in the story. I suspect they could even just be shoehorned in so it would fit into the successful Vivamax "sex-sells" formula. To Fajardo's credit, these sex scenes of Lucero and Miranda, who both photographed very well in black and white, were actually very well-blocked and edited to look realistically sensual without being too blatant or sleazy.

Director Law Fajardo told this suspenseful story (with screenplay by his "Mahjong Nights" collaborator Byron Bryant) in elegant black and white, with director of photography Joshua A. Reyles. Scenes in dark cramped places or those shrouded with fog were lit so well that we can always see what was going on. Those dramatic long range shots and overhead drone shots had excellent cinematic aesthetic sense.

This review was originally published in the author's blog, “Fred Said.”