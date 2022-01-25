A scene from Morissette Amon's concert 'Phoenix.' Photo courtesy of Carlo Orosa A scene from Morissette Amon's concert 'Phoenix.' Photo courtesy of Carlo Orosa A scene from Morissette Amon's concert 'Phoenix.' Photo courtesy of Carlo Orosa A scene from Morissette Amon's concert 'Phoenix.' Photo courtesy of Carlo Orosa A scene from Morissette Amon's concert 'Phoenix.' Photo courtesy of Carlo Orosa



MANILA -- Certainly, we have heard the Visayan love song, “Usahay,” rendered occasionally after Asia’s Queen of Songs, Pilita Corrales, popularized her version. But never was “Usahay” brilliantly mashed up with the standard hit, “Moon River.”

That was what Morissette surprised her concertgoers with, when she crooned “Moon River,” then mixed it up with “Usahay,” a song close to her since she grew up in Cebu.

The tunes were among her early surprises when she staged her first digital concert, “Phoenix,” last January 23 and 24, to mark her decade in the music industry, streamed locally and internationally on KTX.

“One of the things that came out good from this pandemic is that it was able to stretch us,” Morissette shared. “We were able to explore and grow more as individuals.

“Technology, the Internet, it was so powerful that it was able to connect all us. We feel so much closer to each other through social media.”

Naturally, Morissette also paid tribute to pop artists such as Beyonce by singing “Love On Top” and “Deja Vu,” as well as Bruno Mars – “We love him and we love his music” – with a medley of “Talking To the Moon,” “When I Was Your Man” and “Leave the Door Open.”

“When I finally got the time to work on music content with my YouTube channel, I couldn’t pass on the opportunity when I was asked to represent the Philippines for the Asia Song Festival in Busan, South Korea,” Morissette recalled.

She rendered the forceful “Resignation” in Tagalog, English and Korean versions.

Throughout the show, Morissette gave her audience beautiful tunes from her “Signature” EP, with tracks she helped write like “Will You Stay,” “Trophy,” “Love You Still,” “Mirror,” and “Phoenix.”

She released her debut album with Star Records, rolling out hits like “Diamante” and “Akin Ka Na Lang,” “Naririnig Mo Ba?” and “Di Mapaliwanag” – which she carried out in a powerful medley.

“I have always been thankful to all the songwriters and producers that I have worked with, so far in my career,” Morissette said. “Those who have entrusted their songs to be interpreted and sung by me.”

“I remember the time in Cebu when the dream was just to have one original song. Now, we have many incredible tracks that have molded me into the kind of singer that I am today.”

Today, Morissette is proudly also a songwriter and producer. “I take with me all that I have learned from those songwriters and I just want to bring them over hopefully in the next ten years of my artistry, as I continue to build my artistry.”

Another surprise for the night was Morissette’s duet with her “best friend, partner in everything, fiancé and husband-to-be,” Dave Lamar.

“Thank you so much for everything that you’ve done and helped me with,” Morissette said. “Thank you so much for saying yes. Alam ko ang TF [talent fee] mo. [Laughs].

“This is your first time to sing that song, ‘Luna.’ Our duet officially. I’m so excited to be making more music with you.”

Lamar, for his part, thanked Morissette for making him part of the “Phoenix” concert. “As much as I love singing, it is also nerve-wracking for me. You are the Asia’s Phoenix. Yeah, I get very nervous.”

When they met 10 years ago, neither of them thought they would end up as lovers ten years later.

“Keep soaring high,” Lamar told Morissette. “Keep doing amazing things. The show is amazing. I’m so proud of you. I’ll always be here to support you.”

Morissette’s stardom is manifested in her extensive presence online. She has attained considerable attention on social media especially from international video reactors.

“Besides celebrating the past decade with all of you, I want to invite all of you to join me in the next 10 years of my career,” Morissette said. “I am so excited for my next season, with new goals and dreams, a renewed mindset and spirit, with an open, grateful heart.”

She profusely thanked everyone for 10 amazing, fiery years together. “I cannot wait to finally sing live for all of you again,” Morissettte claimed. “Very, very soon. Keep moving forward and believe you are meant for great things.”

Morissette ended “Phoenix” with a stratospheric Sia medley – “Alive,” “Bird Set Free” and “Chandelier.”

Concert directors are Ed Lacson and Jason Max, with Adonis Tabanda as musical director. “Phoenix” will have a repeat on February 5.