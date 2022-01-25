Nikki Valdez receives sweet birthday message from husband

MANILA -- Actress Nikki Valdez is celebrating her birthday on Tuesday, January 25.

Valdez took to Instagram to share the sweet birthday message she received from her husband, Luisito Garcia.

"To the one I love the most… To my wonderwoman…To my beauty queen…To my one and only… Happy Happy Birthday!!! Love you so so much! You’re so blessed because you’re a blessing to me and others…I ’m so happy to be living and fulfilling our dreams together. Cheers to more birthdays and happy days!" Garcia wrote.

Valdez and Garcia marked their 7th anniversary as a couple just last December.

Valdez last starred in ABS-CBN's drama series "Bagong Umaga" which concluded April last year.