MANILA – KD Estrada stirred some buzz online after he posted sweet photos of him and Alexa Ilacad after their production number on “ASAP Natin To” last Sunday.

The photos show Ilacad smiling as she looks straight to the camera, while Estrada could not seem to take his gaze off the actress.

“Di ako makatingin sa camera,” he wrote in the caption.

As expected, several netizens began teasing them in the comments section, including their fellow “Pinoy Big Brother” housemate Chie Filomeno.

“Hindi kita masisisi,” Filomeno told Estrada while using the love struck emoji.

Many others said Estrada and Ilacad would really make a cute couple.

Estrada and Ilacad hinted at their openness to falling in love with their best friend when they were asked about it Sunday.

The two, who developed what Estrada said a "special" bond after being together for more than two months in the reality show, did a duet of “Lucky” by Jason Mraz and Colbie Caillat on “ASAP Natin 'To.”

After their number, host Robi Domingo first confronted Estrada with the question, "Totoo ba, are you in love with your best friend?" based on the lyrics of the song.

In response, Estrada said, "Malalaman namin ‘yan sa takdang panahon.”

Pressed by Domingo, Ilacad replied, "Why not," an answer Estrada echoed.

Estrada and Ilacad will be having their first event together "KDLex: The Fancon," on February 26 on KTX. The actress also revealed that they will be having their first series from Dreamscape Entertainment this summer.

Aside from Estrada, Ilacad is also being paired with two of her other former housemates, Eian Rances and Benedix Ramos.