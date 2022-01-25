K-pop stars Junhoe of iKON and Yoshi of Treasure have tested positive for COVID-19. Photo: Instagram/@juneeeeeeya and Twitter/@ygtreasuremaker



South Korean idols Junhoe of the boy group iKON and Yoshi of Treasure have tested positive for COVID-19, their talent agency YG Entertainment announced Tuesday.

The two are the latest K-pop stars to contract the respiratory illness as South Korea deals with the rapid spread of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19.

Junhoe tested positive for COVID-19 after undergoing PCR testing on Monday, as he was experiencing mild sore throat, YG said in a statement published by Korean entertainment news portal Soompi.

Last Sunday, Junhoe yielded a negative PCR test result. He took the earlier test after three of his bandmates were infected with the virus.

YG said Yoshi, a Japanese member of its newer boy group Treasure, was also diagnosed with COVID-19 through a PCR test.

"Both Koo Junhoe and Yoshi got their COVID-19 vaccinations and are currently in good health," said YG.

"We will continue to conduct COVID-19 tests on artists and staff members, regardless of whether they were in close contact [with those who tested positive] or not, while disinfecting the office," it added.

The news on Junhoe and Yoshi also comes a day after Seunghoon of Winner, another YG group, tested positive for COVID-19.

South Korea reported early Tuesday a record high of 8,571 new COVID-19 infections, as the country dealt with a surge driven by the highly contagious omicron variant.

RELATED VIDEO