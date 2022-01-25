MANILA -- Actor JC de Vera shared his sweet birthday message for his wife Rikkah Cruz.

Posting a photo of them together, the Kapamilya actor assured his wife that he and their 3-year-old daughter Lana Athena will always be there for her.

"Happy birthday dear wifey. Keep on going! You’ll get everything that you desire! Always dream big! We are here for you. We love you," he wrote.

Last September, De Vera and Cruz exchanged wedding vows again, three years after they first wed in a civil ceremony.

De Vera is currently part of the ABS-CBN revenge drama "La Vida Lena," which is now down to its last two weeks.

He is also set to star in the upcoming series "The Goodbye Girl" with Angelica Panganiban and other Kapamilya stars.

