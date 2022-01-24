Kris Aquino denies she is in critical condition Monday by posting a photo of a Zoom gathering with her relatives (right). Instagram: @krisaquino

MANILA—Actress-host Kris Aquino on Monday denied rumors she was under critical care, amid her years-long bout with her autoimmune conditions.

On Instagram, Aquino shared a photo taken by her son, Bimby, the day prior on Sunday, showing a virtual novena mass for Aquino’s cousin Marla, who passed away on January 21.

Aquino is seen with Bimby and Josh in one panel of the Zoom gathering.

In the photo’s caption, Aquino addressed speculation about her health, writing: “It’s been disturbing that since Friday so many have been spreading fake news about me being either in St Luke’s BGC or the States but always with the same theme, that I’m in the ICU and in critical condition. None of that is true.”

“Ayaw akong tigilan ng #fakenews and parang sobrang excited yung mga trolls na within 1 year both Noy & me would pass away,” she said.

Aquino was referring to her only brother, the late former President Benigno Aquino III, who died in June 2021.

“Sorry to disappoint pero buhay at ilalaban pa na mapahaba ang oras ko because Kuya Josh & Bimb still need me,” Aquino wrote.

She then expressed gratitude to “real friends who have gone out of their way to reach out, send me food, fruits, flowers, balloons and just so much na nahihiya na ako.”

“They want to make me feel their love & affection. You have my lifelong loyalty and gratitude,” she said.

Aquino added that she has “a lot more to say,” without mentioning whether it would pertain to her failed engagement with Mel Sarmiento, or politics.

She, however, said that would have to wait as it was time for her medication. “Good night but definitely it’s not yet goodbye,” Aquino wrote.