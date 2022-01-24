MANILA—When asked how a girl calms him down, actor Jake Cuenca invited his girlfriend, Miss International 2016 Kylie Versoza, to answer the question in a truth or dare conversation.

Versoza said if her boyfriend were not in the mood some simple gestures, such as cooking food, should help ease his tension.

"Kailangan mo siyang pakainin. Bilhin mo ’yung food o lutuan . . . Kaunting effort. Maging sweet ka lang. Hug. OK na siya n’un," she said.

"Lambing lang ’yan."

Actor Gerald Anderson, meanwhile, said holding his hand in silence would help him keep cool.

" ’Yung simpleng kukunin lang ’yung kamay mo ta’s di na kailangang magsalita, kukunin lang. Then magpapalipas ka lang ng init ng ulo. Parang the more simple, the better para sa’kin. Ganoon lang ’yung touch," Anderson said.

The Q&A was held on Monday during the "Isang Daan sa Pagtutulungan" donation drive for typhoon Odette victims.