Regine Velasquez pretends to confront Ogie Alcasid during the ‘Sexy Babe’ segment of ‘It’s Showtime,’ which he co-hosts, on Tuesday. ABS-CBN

A surprised Ogie Alcasid was confronted, in jest, by his wife Regine Velasquez over his interaction with a “Sexy Babe” contestant, in a hilarious moment in the live episode of “It’s Showtime” on Tuesday.

Alcasid was in the middle of an impromptu skit with candidate Queen Manica, when Velasquez visited the “It’s Showtime” studio.

Witnessing the exchange, about having a round of drinks, Velasquez feigned anger, scolding Alcasid on national television — made more dramatic by the distinctive musical scoring of the 2014 series “The Legal Wife.”

The funny confrontation didn’t end on stage. Escorting Velasquez to the exit, Alcasid was instead pushed into a van after receiving a slap on the face and being shoved to a wall.

Watch more on iWantTFC

Alcasid did eventually make it back inside the studio and resumed hosting — but this time more cautiously, he joked, for fear that Velasquez might still be watching.

Alcasid is the latest addition to the “It’s Showtime” family, having clinched his mainstay slot in November after months of guest-hosting.

Tuesday wasn’t the first time Velasquez made a surprise visit to the noontime program. She would stop by on days when Alcasid is hosting and she has a taping session at a nearby studio.

“It’s Showtime” airs weekdays and Saturdays via Kapamilya Channel, Kapamilya Online Live, A2Z, and iWantTFC.