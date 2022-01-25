Home  >  Entertainment

Fil-Am actress Ivory Aquino to star as first trans woman character in DC Comics film

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jan 25 2022 06:52 PM

Ivory Aquino IG
Photo from Ivory Aquino's Instagram account

Herstory is being made, as Filipino-American actress Ivory Aquino will be the first transgender woman to star in a DC Comics film. 

Multiple reports have confirmed that Aquino will be part of the cast of "Batgirl," which is set to be released on streaming platform HBO Max this 2022.

She is reportedly playing the role of Alysia Yeoh, the best friend of the titular superhero Barbara Gordon.

Aquino is best known for playing transgender activist Cecilia Chung in the documentary series "When We Rise" in 2017.

"When We Rise" narrates the journey of LGBT rights advocacy in the United States from the 1970s to the 2010s.

Living up to her character, Aquino is also an activist and a staunch critic of Donald Trump's administration. 

FROM THE ARCHIVES:

Watch more on iWantTFC
Read More:  movies   LGBT   Ivory Aquino   Batgirl   DC Comics  