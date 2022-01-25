Photo from Ivory Aquino's Instagram account

Herstory is being made, as Filipino-American actress Ivory Aquino will be the first transgender woman to star in a DC Comics film.

Multiple reports have confirmed that Aquino will be part of the cast of "Batgirl," which is set to be released on streaming platform HBO Max this 2022.

She is reportedly playing the role of Alysia Yeoh, the best friend of the titular superhero Barbara Gordon.

Aquino is best known for playing transgender activist Cecilia Chung in the documentary series "When We Rise" in 2017.

"When We Rise" narrates the journey of LGBT rights advocacy in the United States from the 1970s to the 2010s.

Living up to her character, Aquino is also an activist and a staunch critic of Donald Trump's administration.

FROM THE ARCHIVES: