‘Bagong Umaga’ to air in 41 countries in Africa

‘Bagong Umaga’ stars (from left) Kiko Estrada, Michelle Vito, Tony Labrusca, Heaven Peralejo, Barbie Imperial, and Yves Flores. RGE Drama

MANILA — “Bagong Umaga,” the ABS-CBN afternoon drama that first aired in 2020, is set to be broadcast in 41 African countries starting next week.

The series, with the international title “New Beginnings,” will be aired across Africa by Star Times starting January 27.

The development was announced Tuesday by RGE Drama, the ABS-CBN entertainment production unit behind the program.

A new dawn will rise upon us! Catch New Beginnings in 41 countries all over Africa premiering this January 27, 2022 only on StarTimes! ⭐️#BagongUmaga #NewBeginnings #StarTimes pic.twitter.com/uzD6cHpQfy — RGE Unit (@rgeunit) January 25, 2022

“Bagong Umaga,” one of the pioneering teleserye productions during the pandemic, originally ran for six months until April 2021.

Starring Heaven Peralejo, Tony Labrusca, Barbie Imperial, Kiko Estrada, Michelle Vito, and Yves Flores, the series followed the interconnected lives of six people who later discover they were all switched at birth.

Following its broadcast on ABS-CBN platforms, “Bagong Umaga” enjoyed more audiences with its Netflix release in December 2021, becoming the top title on the platform in the Philippines at the time.