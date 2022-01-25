MANILA – Celebrity couple Anthony Pangilinan and Maricel Laxa Pangilinan always tell their followers to make time for the people they love, especially their family.

In a recent Instagram post, Anthony shared that he and his daughter Hannah decided to go on a breakfast date, while Maricel and their son Donny also agreed to have their own.

“Without us aligning, we ended up in the same place! (But we ate in separate tables). Hahaha, 2 sets of ‘Mini-MEs’ come together,” Anthony wrote.

Aside from the amusing coincidence, Anthony shared that spending time with one another is a practice they have held on to through the years.

“It’s not what's on the table that matters. It’s who's in the chairs,” Anthony quoted.

Maricel, for her part, said connecting with her children “is the kind of boost that goes a long way especially these days.”

“Make time for each other. Just make time,” she said.

Donny and Hannah have two other siblings, Ella and Benjamin.