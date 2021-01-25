Yassi Pressman's character dies in 'Ang Probinsyano'

MANILA – Yassi Pressman made it to the list of trending topics on Twitter Philippines on Monday night after her character Alyana died on the hit ABS-CBN series "FPJ's Ang Probinsyano."

During its January 25 episode, it was confirmed that Alyana died after she was caught in a crossfire between Task Force Aguila and a Black Ops unit.

While it initially appeared during last Friday’s episode that both Cardo (Coco Martin) and Alyana died, it was she who emotionally said her goodbye in a dream sequence.

“Dahil sa 'yo, nagkaroon ako ng napakakulay na buhay. Ikaw 'yung kumumpleto ng buhay ko. Wala na akong ibang hihilingin pa,” Alyana told Cardo.

“Cardo, patawarin mo ako kung wala akong nagawa para iligtas kayo. Patawarin mo aka sa lahat ng mga pagkukulang ko. Patawarin mo sana ako kung nagkasala ako sa 'yo, kung naging marupok ako.”

“Cardo, magpapaalam na ako,” she said.

Dahil sa 'yo ay naging makulay at masaya ang kwento ng buhay ni Cardo. Mula sa pamilya ng #FPJsAngProbinsyano , maraming salamat, Yassi Pressman. @Yassizzle pic.twitter.com/TzHSW00ilw — Dreamscape Entertainment (@DreamscapePH) January 25, 2021

As the dramatic scenes unfolded, Martin, “Ang Probinsyano,” "#FPJAP5HabangBuhay" "Cardo" and "Alyana" steadily climbed up the trending topics on social media.

During its primetime run on ABS-CBN’s Channel 2, a free-TV channel seen nationwide, “Ang Probinsyano” was the country’s undisputed No. 1 program, according to Kantar Media.

In February 2020, the last full-month survey prior to the coronavirus lockdown, “Ang Probinsyano” retained that distinction with an average national TV rating of 34%. Its highest-ever viewership for a single episode — 47.2% nationwide —was recorded in October 2018.

The spike in number of Kapamilya Online Live viewers during “Ang Probinsyano” reflects the series’ enduring popularity, despite its platform shift and over its 5-year run.

