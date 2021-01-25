WATCH: Emotional Rocco Nacino, Melissa Gohing exchange vows in military wedding video

MANILA – Volleyball player Melissa Gohing has given her social media followers a glimpse of her military wedding with actor Rocco Nacino last week.

In her personal Twitter page, Gohing shared a link of their wedding video created by Nice Print Photography.

“We are finally sharing with you guys our memorable day as we celebrate our union as husband and wife. Hope this video will inspire you to wait for God's perfect time,” the couple captioned the 10-minute clip.

For the most part of the video, Nacino and Gohing are seen exchanging wedding vows where they promised each other unconditional love.

“I promise to put you first next to God and grow together in Him. I promise to honor and respect you as the man you are today and throughout all our days together. I promise to travel beside you through all life’s crazy adventures,” Gohing said.

“I promise to remember we are not perfect, only perfect for each other… I promise to dream with you, support you and cheer you on. I promise to tell you every day how much I love you even if you get tired of hearing it,” she added.

Nacino, for his part, told Gohing: “You caught me at my worst and has seen me at my darkest side. When I was lost, you were that light that got me out of that darkness. I know you did it beside God. I know you had the power to do that because God channeled his power through you to get to me.”

“Thank you for everything. Thank you for accepting me. I will love you for all of my life. I will cherish you and honor you and respect you. I will give you everything to make you happy,” he said.

Aside from their vows, the video also showed glimpses of their preparation ahead of the ceremony as well as other scenes during the wedding itself which was held at the deck of a ship.

Nacino and Gohing got engaged just last November, three years after entering into a romantic relationship.

Gohing said agreeing to marry Nacino was the easiest "yes" she said in her life.

