WATCH: Nikki Valdez gets birthday surprise on 'Bagong Umaga' set

MANILA -- Actress Nikki Valdez received a birthday surprise from the cast and crew of her drama series "Bagong Umaga."

Valdez took to Instagram on Monday to share a clip of the surprise party as her "Bagong Umaga" family presented her with a cake and sang birthday song for her on the set.

"I’ve said it once, I’ll say it again. I am beyond blessed to not only be working with wonderful people but to have an extended family to love and cherish for the rest of my life. Lock-in shoots have never been this amazing!!! I love you my 'Bagong Umaga' family!!!" she wrote in the caption.

Meanwhile, Valdez's husband Luis Garcia also took to Instagram to share his birthday message for the actress.

"Happy Birthday to you my love... I love you, your beauty, your heart, and your craziness! Cheers for more birthdays to come! Mahal na mahal kita," Garcia wrote in the caption.

Valdez and Garcia tied the knot in Hong Kong in August 2018.

“Bagong Umaga” is available via free TV (A2Z Channel 11), cable or satellite TV (Kapamilya Channel), livestreaming (Kapamilya Online Live), and on-demand streaming (iWant TFC).

Related video:

Watch more in iWantTFC

Watch more in iWantTFC