WATCH: Legends collide in 'Godzilla vs. Kong' trailer

The King of the Monsters vs the King of Skull Island. Who will rule?

Legends collide as Kong and his protectors takes a perilous journey to find his true home when they cross paths with Godzilla, who is cutting a swath of destruction across the globe. The epic clash between the two titans—instigated by unseen forces—is only the beginning of the mystery that lies deep within the core of the Earth.

"Godzilla vs. Kong" stars Alexander Skarsgård, Millie Bobby Brown, Rebecca Hall, Brian Tyree Henry, Shun Oguri, Eiza González, Julian Dennison, with Kyle Chandler and Demián Bichir.

The film is directed by Adam Wingard from a screenplay by Eric Pearson and Max Borenstein, story by Terry Rossio and Michael Dougherty and Zach Shields.