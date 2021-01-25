'Unprecedented, generous, wonderful': Lea Salonga reacts as 'ASAP' airs on TV5

MANILA – Overjoyed is an understatement for how Lea Salonga feels after ABS-CBN’s long-running concert variety show “ASAP Natin To” aired on TV5 for the first time on Sunday following a historic deal between the two networks.

During a virtual media conference on Monday, Salonga said she still could not believe it actually happened, “never mind that there’s so much evidence online.”

“It’s kind of unprecedented. How do I feel about it? I feel overjoyed that 'ASAP' gets to air, like actually goes on air again. People will have access to it. Those who don’t have access to online platforms and streaming will get to see it again on the air,” she said.

Salonga said she was bowled over by the generosity of TV5 to allow this to happen because the broadcast industry is an extremely competitive one.

“We all know this. Everybody competes with everybody. But for this to happen, I still couldn’t believe it. I still can’t believe that it actually happened, never mind that there’s so much evidence online, never mind that there’s so many stars of 'ASAP' who were sharing this bit of news on social media, never mind that I was reading the articles. It’s like oh my gosh, I think it’s unprecedented but incredibly generous and so wonderful,” she said.

According to Salonga, it was very nice to see the “bayanihan spirit” behind it.

“Thanks to TV5 for allowing this to happen. Thanks to ABS-CBN also for hanging in there and just holding on. There are multiple tunnels. I think we are all starting to see light at the end of some of that. It gives me hope. It quells my heart seeing that there are good folks out there that are willing and wanting to help. I am very grateful,” she said.

From January 24 onwards, “ASAP Natin To,” which features weekly performances from A-list stars and promising newcomers, will air at its usual noon time slot on TV5.

Aside from its free-TV channel, TV5 is seen nationwide through Cignal, Sky Cable, and other cable providers.

In addition to TV5, “ASAP Natin ‘To” also airs in the following platforms simultaneously: Kapamilya Channel (cable), A2Z Channel 11 (free TV), Kapamilya Online Live (free live streaming), iWantTFC (on-demand streaming), and TFC (overseas subscription).

