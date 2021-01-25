South Korean rapper Iron passes away

South Korean rapper Iron, whose real name is Chung Heon-chul, has passed away.

According to a report by K-pop news site Soompi, Iron was found bleeding and unconscious in a flower bed of an apartment complex in Jung District, Seoul at 10:25 a.m. on Monday.

In its report, Soompi said the Seoul Jungbu Police Station confirmed this tragic news with Dispatch.

“We were called in by an [apartment] guard who told us they discovered Iron. He was urgently taken to the hospital, but he passed away,” the police said.

“At this point, it is unclear whether or not Iron died by suicide. We are investigating the exact cause of his death,” they added.

Iron gained popularity because of his stint in the third season of Mnet's "Show Me the Money" in 2014.