'Sisters' Toni, Bianca, Mariel reflect on how their friendship evolved

MANILA – They first worked together as co-hosts of “Pinoy Big Brother.” Several years later, Toni Gonzaga, Bianca Gonzalez and Mariel Rodriguez still consider each other close friends even though they do not get to spend so much time together anymore.

During a special episode of “I Feel U” on Sunday, the three, fondly called Kuya’s Angels when they were still hosting "PBB," reflected on how their friendship has evolved through the years.

Gonzaga said she treats Gonzalez and Rodriguez as if they are her real-life sisters.

“When I was in my 20s, I have to admit this, I thought I had a lot of friends in the industry. And then eventually as you grow older, you realize they were just your co-workers, merely colleagues. As you evolve through life, you really realize, these are really my friends,’” she said referring to the two.

Agreeing with Gonzaga, Rodriguez said: “Tumatayo 'yung balahibo ko because I agree 100%. For me, kayo 'yun. Para sa akin, kayo 'yun. 'Yung sasabihin kong kaibigan ko and puwede kong gawing ninang ng mga anak ko, ganung level.”

“I know that the friendship went beyond the work. 'Yung hindi siya dahil nagkasama tayo sa isang trabaho tapos nagtawanan tayo, nag-share tayo ng konting kuwento. Alam ko na mas malalim 'yung friendship,” she added.

Gonzalez, meanwhile, pondered on what made them more than just workmates.

“I think malaking bagay talaga 'yung daily work together for how many years. Pero siguro 'yung parang nagpa-crossover from just workmates to sisters, one is siyempre 'yung mga life milestones natin. Halos sabay-sabay in different years lang. Dati mga heartbreak, mga iniwan, mga nasawi tapos nakahanap ng bagong pag-ibig, nakahanap ng ‘the one,’ kinasal, nagkaanak, magkakasunod 'yun eh,” she said.

“Aside from that, I think 'yung isang sobra kong na-appreciate is sa ating tatlo, feeling ko talaga safe space. Anything I share or you share, we will not judge each other,” she added.

Rodriguez said the three of them have reached a point where their friendship would no longer be affected by anything other people will say.

Gonzalez also shared that if there was something she wishes more people would understand about their friendship, it is the fact that “things are never only black and white.”

“It’s a layered, storied situation. Given that, with the three of us, we don’t feel the need to have to explain ourselves to other people kasi ang hirap din to explain to someone na medyo sarado na 'yung impression tungkol sa isang tao,” she said.

“I guess na we just rather na 'yung character natin as a person all these years would speak for itself rather than a one headline, one thing na ginawa, one picture na lumabas. And we check up on each other kapag may something.”

Gonzaga, Gonzalez and Rodriguez are all married now to Paul Soriano, JC Intal and Robin Padilla, respectively. Something that they also share in common is that they are doting moms to their loving children.

